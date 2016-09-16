A simple web server provides HTTP/2 and automatic HTTPS, programmed in Go language (Golang). Setup is straight ahead, and binaries are available for all the major operating systems.
I was refreshing basic Linux commands and found tac was one of the commands rarely used, also found interesting in writing a Go program to Write the lines back from the file. I had thought of writing this program using file pointers or file seek methods and started searching for the packages like io,bufio and finally found ioutil example, enhanced further the same program with adding a for loop.
Microsoft releases Windows updates and security updates every month of second Tuesday to fix the vulnerable’s and loopholes in the Windows server Operating system. The requirement is to find the latest Windows security updates installed with hotfix ID and installation date.
SSH using PowerShell is a quiet old topic, but when coming to real-time implementation, there would be few challenges in making the script. SharpSSH a Dot NET library used to connect SSH session via PowerShell and it works excellent for multiple hosts (Linux or Mac).
PowerShell, a scripting language for advanced Windows administrator’s, uses dot NET framework. You will learn here, how to send Service Status, Error Event logs in email
Scenario :
Trigger an Email when a service goes down with error event logs to a particular email distribution list.
Google webmaster central blog last week announced new module mod_pagespeed for Apache web servers which make the site load very fast and still this module in beta stage.
Mac OS x running in our virtual box and everything is running fine. We started exploring lot of utilities inside Mac OS x. To find out network information in Mac OS you can use either terminal or Network utility.
Editing Linux boot menu and adding multiple boot menu in Linux(Fedora) operating system. This post is purely on experimental done with old PC Desktop.